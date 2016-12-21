Margot Robbie shows off her ring

Margot Robbie confirmed that she has married boyfriend Tom Ackerley, flaunting her pear-shaped diamond ring on social media.

The Australian actress, 26, exchanged vows with the British director in an intimate gypsy-style wedding in Byron Bay, Australia.

They met in 2013 on the set of World War II drama Suite Francaise.

Robbie has had a good run this year.

Her role as supervillain Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was well received, making way for a new movie called Gotham Sirens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blade Runner 2049 out next October

It has been more than three decades since Ridley Scott gave us Blade Runner. The trailer of the upcoming sequel Blade Runner 2049 is out, and it looks great. Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard is back, with Ryan Gosling in tow.

The film takes place 30 years after the original, as an officer named K (Gosling) tries to track down the missing Deckard. Denis Villeneuve is the director. The movie opens next October.

All Eyez on No. 1 Billboard spot

Hip hop artist J.Cole grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album charts on Monday with 4 Your Eyez Only, while Taylor Swift and Zayn's single for movie Fifty Shades Darker was top of the digital songs chart.

4 Your Eyez Only notched the third-biggest album debut of the year with 492,000 units sold in its first week. That placed the US singer's fourth studio album in the major league. - REUTERS

PHOTO: TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX

Assassin’s Creed prizes

