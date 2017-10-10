Mastering the art of make-up with Miss Universe Singapore finalists

Ashley Rita Wong trying her hand at using the hair curler on Mandi Cheung.

Cosmoprof trainer Lily Leong doing a live demonstration on Shonalie Raha for the make-up tutorial.

When it comes to make-up, Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalist Shahira Janrarely ventured beyond her comfort zone.

That meant usually winging it with a simple routine for a typical look. But Shahira and other MUS contestants decided to explore a wider world of cosmetics after going to Cosmoprof Academy.

Last month, 19 of the MUS finalists were at the local school for a make-up and hairstyling tutorial to get some tips and improve their skills.

This is Cosmoprof Academy's second consecutive year as the prestigious beauty pageant's official make-up partner.

Shahira, 26, was glad the trainers at Cosmoprof did a live demonstration so she could learn how to use different types of beauty products.

The guest relations executive told The New Paper: "They were very experienced and really took it step-by-step by talking about the benefits and functions of each product.

"I even got my own highlighter afterwards as I learnt it brings out my features, such as a sharper nose and defined cheekbones."

Shahira also used a hair curler for the first time, saying: "I've always wanted wavy hair but I was scared of using it because of the heat and how close it gets to my face.

"But now, I'm planning to get a hair curler as I really like the results."

Mandi Cheung, 22, also tried curling her hair for the first time, despite her fear of the heat.

The flight attendant said: "A cup of hot tea spilled onto my back when I was five, so I've been scared of the hot tongs.

"But it was a good learning experience as the trainer was really patient and held my hand as I followed every step."

Shonalie Raha, who had the opportunity to be the model for the make-up tutorial, also expanded her repertoire.

The content strategist, 24, said: "Everyone does make-up in their own way but it was an amazing experience at Cosmoprof as they showed us what a professional-looking face should look like by demonstrating a very detailed process."

CONTOURING

As she usually keeps her make-up routine to a minimum, one of her highlights was learning about contouring.

Added Shonalie: "I've never contoured but after the trainer tried it on me, I now know how to bring out a chiselled face, and defined cheekbones and jawline."

The main takeaway of the session, though, was the importance of hygiene.

Cosmoprof trainer Lily Leong told TNP: "I wanted to educate them on (it), even if they're doing make-up on just themselves.

"Especially for mascara, as it's close to the eye and it's easy to get an eye infection, I recommended they use disposable mascara wands."

On helping the MUS finalists look their best for the grand finals tomorrow, Ms Angie Soon, chief executive officer of Cosmoprof Academy, said: "To anchor the look for each contestant, our make-up artists will use our range of cosmetics to create that flawless base, conceal imperfections and create the radiant skin for red carpet looks...

"We have been with them on this incredible journey of transformation.

"It's an (exciting) opportunity to see how far they have progressed and who will win the crown to represent Singapore."