Meet Trinisha

Being a pharmacy technician in a hospitalallows her to be the last line of defence. That is what she loves most about her job.

Trinisha Kaur, 22, told The New Paper: "I also love helping people understand why they are taking certain medication, so they can become well again."

She has also taken things one step further by pushing a cause she is passionate about while on the job - recycling.

Trinisha said: "There are always large amounts of medicine boxes, bottles and papers where I work, and not all of them are recycled.

"I felt the waste was massive and decided to raise awareness on climate change in my department."

Instead of having just one recycling bin, she requested to have more strategically lined up near work stations, so her colleagues can be reminded and motivated to recycle, instead of dumping everything in the general waste bin.

Through Miss Universe Singapore (MUS), she hopes to be a role model for girls. As her mother died when she was 10, she "did not really have a female figure to look up to".

"We should aim to eliminate the contamination (during the recycling process) or it will contribute to the other waste that goes into our only landfill... (Also) as someone who works in the allied healthcare sector, I want to ensure people can afford good healthcare." Trinisha Kaur, Pharmacy Technician, 22

She said: "As a teen, I had low self-esteem and could have done with an extra boost, especially from my mum.

"So now, I want to be there for all the girls who need that push to be happier and more confident in themselves."

What is the cause you want to fight for in MUS 2017?

Recycling. There are many recycling initiatives that have been implemented in Singapore, but certain malpractices due to lack of awareness about the recycling process, such as food and chemical contamination, are causing efforts to go to waste.

For example, leftover food in a takeout container can contaminate recyclables in the recycling bin and complicate the recycling process.

We should aim to eliminate the contamination or it will contribute to the other waste that goes into our only landfill on Pulau Semakau.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity means giving back to society voluntarily, beyond monetary aid. As someone who works in the allied healthcare sector, I want to ensure people can afford good healthcare.

The National Kidney Foundation is an organisation close to my heart, as I know the difficulties faced by the patients.

My dad went through treatments there and patients from the Singapore General Hospital have also shared their experiences with me.

Medication and treatments are costly so having to go through (dialysis) three times a week can really drain someone both physically and mentally.

Tell us about a time you overcame a fear.

In June, my family and I visited Hemkund Sahib, a Sikh place of worship and a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand state, India. It is located in the Himalayan range at an elevation of about 4,600m.

I planned on telling my father that I was going to stay behind after a night's rest while the rest (of them) continue the hike up the next day, as I was terrified I would not be able to take the cold weather.

But seeing that I had come so far even though the hike up was not easy and I struggled, I had no excuse not to continue.

So I persevered... and in the end, I reached the peak, where the view was breathtaking.

That was by far the most difficult thing I have ever done, and I am glad I got to do it with my family as it was truly an unforgettable experience.

What is your special talent?

Hula-hooping for as long as a three-minute song.

