Miss India crowned Miss World, again

Indian medical student Manushi Chhillar, 20, was crowned Miss World in Sanya, China, on Saturday, making her country the joint-most successful in the beauty pageant's history.

She is the sixth Indian winner following in the footsteps of actresses Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai. Her win in the 67th edition of the pageant brings India level with Venezuela.

Singapore was represented by Miss Laanya Asogan, who was among contestants from 118 countries and regions who took part in the pageant.