Miss Universe Contestants get ready to beam

Dr Ronnie Yap, one of the principal dentists at Orchard Scotts Dental, adjusting Nadiah Sapuan's teeth mould. (Standing, from left) Amanda Tan, Tanooja Rai and Debra Loi.

The Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalists are all smiles for the finale tomorrow, ready to flash their pearly whites after ensuring their teeth are in tip-top condition.

Last month, the ladies visited Orchard Scotts Dentalfor consultations and dental treatments with its committed dentists.

Each finalist also received a take-home whitening kit to be used daily for about an hour for the best results.

The dental clinic is back as one of the official sponsors for MUS 2017 and the winner gets to walk away with $15,000 worth of smile makeovers.

AESTHETIC DENTISTRY

Located in Liat Towers, Orchard Scotts Dental specialises in aesthetic dentistry, non-invasive treatments and minimal tooth extraction.

It is also a pioneer of Invisalign, a corrective procedure that works like braces but is instead made from medical-grade BPA-free thermoplastic so it is flexible, smooth and nearly invisible.

Unlike most who fear the array of sharp-looking metal tools upon stepping into a dentist's room, Nadiah Sapuan, 24, has loved visiting the dentist, even as a child.

The flight attendant told The New Paper: "I think it's a fun and exciting experience and I've never been afraid of the dentist.

"As my job also requires me to smile a lot more and knowing how nice white teeth are pleasing to the eye, I'm happy I get to try (the whitening kit) out."

The process includes making a mould of the finalists' teeth, and subsequently, they are to apply whitening gel onto the mould, slot it in their mouths and repeat the process every day.

Dalvin Kaur, 28, was initially doubtful about the take-home kit but she saw significant results after about a week.

The controls associate said: "I think it's interesting how it turned out to be effective as I always thought having it done at the dentist would be better.

"But my teeth are now whiter and I feel more confident whenever I smile."

She was also impressed by the service provided at Orchard Scotts Dental as "they were very informative and understood the problems each of us went through".

Dr Jerry Lim, one of the principal dentists at Orchard Scotts Dental, said: "Our smile is such an important aspect of our facial expression, conveying warmth, love and empathy. We are elated and proud to be able to contribute, design and upgrade the winner's smile before she goes on to represent Singapore at the international pageant...

"It amazes me to see the ladies, who are not just beautiful outside but also have a heart and awareness about things and events occurring around them and society at large."