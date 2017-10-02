Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Amanda Tan

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

Marketing manager Amanda Tan roots for female empowerment and gender equality in society.

The 28-year-old told The New Paper: "Women are just as capable as men, and I hope we can be known for our capabilities, not just our looks.

"It irks me to know how women can be objectified, especially those who have been raped or violated. I want to let them know they are survivors and should not be ashamed to step out."

Through Miss Universe Singapore, Amanda hopes she can "make a difference for her cause" and volunteer at HCSA Dayspring "to help battered women and abused teenagers".

She said: "Although I may not be able to relate to some of them, I can empathise with them - which I believe is the strongest weapon in the world - and help in any way I can."

Amanda is active and exercises at least thrice a week.

She was particularly active in sports when she was younger and has tried tennis, ballet, and track and field.

In the near future, she hopes to start her own fashion label using eco-friendly materials, such as milk fabric, and grow her collection of books from the In Death series by (American author ) J. D. Robb.

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

Gender equality.

I do not think women are better than men. I believe both are just as capable. I want women to know that they are capable of doing what they want, meeting their goals and achieving their dreams if they are willing to take the risk and go for it.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

It means giving voluntary help and assistance, being selfless and simply helping someone in need. It can be the old woman crossing the road, the uncle selling tissue paper, or letting someone stay with you when they have nowhere to go.

I support HCSA Dayspring because they help single parents and teenage girls under duress.

I have been through tough teenage years, so this is something I can relate to.

And I would really love to help these beautiful young women who are waiting to blossom into adulthood.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(American actress and humanitarian) Angelina Jolie.

She is not just a mother or an actress, but she is also noted for her humanitarian efforts, for which she has received many honours.

She promotes various causes, including conservation, education and women's rights, and is most noted for her advocacy for refugees as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

As a public figure, she (embodies) both beauty and brains.

Who do you cherish most?

My father is my hero.

He is the epitome of selflessness and grit, as he sacrifices for the family and puts us first no matter what.

He is a true gentleman, always holding the door for my mum, serving her food first, walking by the side of the road where there is traffic to shield us with his body should anything happen.

He is the main male figure in my life and the man I love most.

What is the greatest challenge women face today?

The glass ceiling.

We are in the 21st century and (yet) we still have trouble meeting up to the 'standards' society has of us.

We are as capable as our male counterparts, but our earning power still pales in comparison even if we (hold) the same position.

