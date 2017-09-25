Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Ashley Rita Wong

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

Ashley Rita Wong, 24, does not conform.

The private tutor loves gaming in her free time, especially Defense Of The Ancients, after getting into it four years ago.

She told The New Paper: "There is always something new to learn, and it continually challenges my brain and my patience."

Other favourites include Heroes Of The Storm and Diablo, and she hopes to become an eSports commentator in future.

When Ashley is not in front of a screen, she tutors secondary school and junior college students and has expanded her classes to working adults who want to work on speaking English better.

There needs to be more appreciation for foreign workers in Singapore as I feel they are less valued, despite doing a lot for us... (Also) I hope to play a part in completely eradicating animal testing and the hunting of animals for sport and their body parts. Ashley Rita Wong

She said: "I hope students will not simply view academics as just a requirement but learn to enjoy the process."

That is why Ashley enjoyed teaching foreign workers English when she volunteered at HealthServe - a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping migrant workers - last year, to help them upgrade their skills.

She said: "There needs to be more appreciation for foreign workers in Singapore as I feel they are less valued, despite doing a lot for us."

Through Miss Universe Singapore, Ashley wants to encourage more interaction between Singaporeans and foreign workers.

The "huge" animal lover, who recently adopted a kitten from the Cat Welfare Society, is also passionate about animal welfare and has volunteered at Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), organising talks and helping out at road shows.

Said Ashley: "I hope to play a part in completely eradicating animal testing and the hunting of animals for sport and their body parts."

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is not a one-off trip to a disaster-stricken area, only to return with pictures splayed across your social media to garner those delicious Internet brownie points.

Photo shoot location: Adventure Cove Waterpark TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Nor is it the trip that is part of your Community Involvement Programme (CIP) where you make annual visits with the school to the old folks' home or hospital to boost those CIP hours "if not you can't graduate".

Charity is a way of life, (whether being kind to) the cleaning auntie at a coffee shop, the maid (in your neighbourhood) or the construction worker who works tirelessly.

To quote Bigweld from (2005 animated movie) Robots - "see a need, fill a need".

What is your greatest strength?

TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

My ability to work under pressure. In fact, I think the greater the pressure, the better I perform.

I do not get nervous or worried. A sort of calm, quiet confidence envelops me, making me more rational and composed.

Photo shoot location: Singapore Turf Club PHOTO: BERRYHAPPY PHOTOGRAPHY

What is the greatest challenge women face today?

Finding a balance between being whoever you want to be while maintaining your responsibilities.

Social media tells you that you can be the person of your dreams - a gamer, make-up artist, stand-up comedian, Instagram model.

At the same time, there are certain responsibilities - like being a mother, daughter, wife and sister - which we also have to manage.

Finding that sweet spot in doing what you want and what you need to do has been a perennial problem, but it is more significant in today's world where women have far more freedom than in the past.

What is your special talent?

It is an inane talent but I can sing a song and write an essay at the same time, without messing up any of my written or spoken words.

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.

Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with entertainment and wine.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

CREDITS

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Stylist: ZH Tan

Hair: Apgujeong Hair Studio

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Manicure & pedicure: Beaute Nails

Studio shoot

Photographer: Benjamin Seetor

Resorts World Sentosa shoot

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Location: Adventure Cove Waterpark

Swimwear: K.Blu Swim

Accessories: Denni

Singapore Turf Club shoot

Photographer: Ng Sok Eng, BerryHappy Photography

Dresses: Style Lease

Accessories: Denni

Writer: Charmaine Soh

Videography: Dalene Low, Sim Jia Yi

Additional photography: Dalene Low

Project managers: Sheralynn Shen Jega, Khoo Yap Meng