Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Camira Asrori

Fashion stylist Camira Asrori made a bold move after her A levels when she chose to pursue fashion at Lasalle College of the Arts instead of pursuing a degree after being accepted at universities here.

The 22-year-old told The New Paper: "I got into fashion when I was young. Even now, I see it as a passion and a lifestyle, and not a job.

"I am very supportive of the local arts and fashion scene as people need to realise that those in the industry add colour and vibrancy to Singapore culture."

It has been five years since she became a freelance fashion stylist, and her job scope includes working on television shows and working with local brands.

Camira said: "I think Miss Universe Singapore can bring out the best in me as it is also a good opportunity for me to gain more confidence and pay more attention to myself."

She hopes to encourage children to take an interest in the arts by volunteering at art outreach programmes through schools and art organisations.

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

I believe in supporting our local arts scene - from fashion to music to performing arts - because I feel that this aspect of a nation is what brings vibrancy to the society.

There are many talented artists in Singapore but there are not sufficient platforms and financing to support them.

When it comes to fashion, I have always tried to push local and regional fashion designers by wearing their clothes on a daily basis and during events such as Audi Fashion Festival in 2013 and 2014, and Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week in 2015.

A few of my friends also started their own clothing and accessories label, and through social media, I have been able to increase the awareness of these local brands.

I will continue working and collaborating with local fashion designers to bring Singapore's fashion scene to a new level.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is giving back to the community as a show of support in what you believe in. I support organisations that promote arts in the community because I have always believed that arts and music bring colour to life.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(Barbadian pop star) Rihanna.

I love her attitude and how she is a go-getter.

From being a singer to an actress, starting her own shoe line with Manolo Blahnik, and then launching a fashion clothing label with Puma and now, her own (make-up collection) Fenty Beauty - she does not settle and I love that attitude.

What is your greatest strength?

Being able to juggle work and play at the same time. I always work hard for what I want but I do not compromise on living my life fully.

What is your special talent?

I have a great sense of style and use it to inspire the women around me to be whoever they want to be and for them to feel they are able to express themselves in any way they want.

My journey into the fashion industry has not been an easy one. I started out when I was only 17 and, over the years, despite having experience, I still faced rejections when it came to internships or work applications.

I persevered and kept chasing my dream.

I am a very positive person, and I always see a setback as a sign that tells me that route is not meant for me and something better will come along.

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.

Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with entertainment and wine.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

CREDITS:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Stylist: ZH Tan

Hair: Apgujeong Hair Studio

Make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

Manicure & pedicure: Beaute Nails

Studio shoot Photographer: Benjamin Seetor

Resorts World Sentosa shoot Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Location: Adventure Cove Waterpark

Swimwear: K.Blu Swim

Accessories: Denni

Singapore Turf Club shoot Photographer: Ng Sok Eng, BerryHappy Photography

Dresses: Style Lease

Accessories: Denni

Writer: Charmaine Soh

Videography: Dalene Low, Sim Jia Yi

Additional photography: Dalene Low

Project managers: Sheralynn Shen Jega, Khoo Yap Meng