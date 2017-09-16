Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Debra Loi

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

Her zeal for contributing to the community and passion for caring for others were what led her to where she is now.

With a bachelor's degree in nursing from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, Debra Loi will join a local government hospital next month as a full-time registered nurse.

She told The New Paper: "I've always wanted to work in a clinical environment, and I enjoy spending time with patients to support them."

Beyond that, Debra has dreams of becoming a nurse educator, with the knowledge and experience to train others.

Before returning to Singapore in March, the 24-year-old lived in several countries - Hong Kong, China and Australia - but she still said the Lion City is home.

Added Debra: "It is the reason why I chose to move back here.

"No matter where I go, I was born here and my parents grew up here."

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

First, I strongly support the provision of care for autistic children and their families.

I have a close friend who has a family member who is autistic, and I think the emotional stress placed on them is tremendously high.

I wish to give my support to the related associations of those who care for people with this disability.

Second, based on my two years of experience as a nursing assistant in Australia, I think there is a high demand for support and care for the ageing population all around the world.

Certainly, more education is needed for dementia and Alzheimer's disease for caregivers to provide more appropriate care.

Lastly, I recently signed up as a volunteer at the Singapore Trybe charity organisation which believes in making a positive impact on the lives of youth.

I look forward to providing private tuition for the boys at the Singapore Boys' Hostel.

I am passionate about helping people in need and identifying risks to minimise harm.This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is the act of kind service to our community, but it plays a much bigger role as an organisation.

An organisation is able to bring everyone together to help those in need.

It gathers resources and manpower to make our community a better place.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(British fashion designer) Victoria Beckham. She is not only a fashion icon but also an inspirational designer, entrepreneur, model and singer. Most importantly, she is able to juggle her successful career and family life.

What is your greatest strength?

The ability to converse well in Mandarin, English and Cantonese.

I am also a big fan of accents, and I am able to speak in Taiwanese, Australian and Beijing accents.

I think the languages and accents of people play a part in their unique cultural background, and it allows me to easily connect with others.

Tell us about the time you overcame a fear.

When I first decided to move back from Beijing to study in Singapore alone, the fear of being away from my family was unimaginable.

At 13, I was scared to live by myself and was unsure whether I would fit into society, find a job and settle in here.

What is one special and unique talent you have?

I love singing and I can sing songs on the higher vocal register, mainly in Mandarin.

Khoo Yap Meng