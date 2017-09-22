Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Emilbiany Nenggal Intong

Emilbiany Nenggal Intong, 19, loves indulging in her creative side.

Besides being passionate about theatre, she also dedicates her time to educating children, paving the way for her to achieve her goal in life - working with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef), while owning a theatre company that performs and raises funds for those in poverty.

The final-year Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts theatre student, who works part-time as a reading trainer at pre-school MindChamps and a kindergarten drama teacher, told The New Paper: "I believe a holistic education should be provided for children all around the world.

Drama helps them learn more about themselves, connect with others, creates discussion and expands children's perspectives starting from a young age."

Emilbiany added: "I also want to travel to underdeveloped countries to volunteer and educate children on the ground."

Since the start of the year, trips to Thailand, Cambodia and India have been in the works as she looks to volunteer there in the near future.

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

I want to be an advocate for educational rights for children who do not have access to it, because every child deserves it as a fundamental human right.

Photoshoot location: Adventure Cove Waterpark

I believe children not only bring joy but are the solution for a better world.

Education is the key to eradicating ignorance and fear in order to unify our planet.

It is also a passport out of poverty and the root solution to moulding innovators, inventors and compassionate future leaders that will help solve our world's issues with wisdom.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

I believe we are all here to be of service to this world. Charity is a way of life and a responsibility.

I am blessed to grow up in such a safe, prosperous country and with a family who has ingrained love and strength into my being.

I have been given countless opportunities and blessings and I'm obliged to return the favour.

I have had a passion for volunteering since I was 13, from organising programmes for the community at my neighbourhood's youth centre to initiating and co-organising a carnival to raise funds with Youth For Causes and Young Men's Christian Association for Make-A-Wish Foundation.

I plan to work with Unicef as an educator who teaches children struggling to receive a basic education. Unicef's cause is in sync with my passion as I believe an educated child has the ability and choice to be free from discrimination, poverty, violence and make a difference to humanity.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(Pakistani activist for female education and Nobel Prize laureate) Malala Yousafzai.

I admire her courage and determination to fight for a cause that resonates with me - education for young girls.

Though she is only 20, she is clear about her purpose. I hope to learn from her, collaborate with her and expand on her organisation together. She inspires me to be the best I can be to serve the world around me.

What is your special talent?

I can be very creative - be it filming or editing videos, writing poems and songs, crafting, designing, sewing my clothes, teaching in a fun yet effective way and delivering presentations.

I am able to do that as I usually think out of the box.

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.

Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with entertainment and wine.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

