Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Rudihra Ramathas

With mathematics as her forte, it is no surprise that Rudihra Ramathas has chosen a career related to it.

But the pricing analyst is passionate about more than just numbers, despite having a bachelor's degree in business administration from Australian National University in Canberra and a master's degree in accounting from RMIT University in Melbourne.

Rudihra, 26, has a fervent desire to end violence against women, a cause close to her heart.

She said: "Having gone through an abusive relationship, I want to show that anyone can overcome any kind of adversity if we use it as a learning experience.

"I know how it is like to feel worthless. I lost every inch of my confidence, voice and identity.

"But I managed to pick myself up and build up my confidence.

"Now, I wear my scars proudly, and I have become a much stronger person by helping myself get out of that situation."

She also finds joy in doing charity work and has a trip planned for December. Along with her mum, a teacher, she will be flying to India to visit two schools in villages, interacting and providing food and stationery for about 100 students.

Rudihra said: "(We will be teaching) the kids there, as the gift of education is what both of us believe in."

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is an act of selflessness, where you reach out to help society beyond monetary donations without expecting anything in return.

I support the Singapore Committee for UN Women, an organisation dedicated to providing women and girls access to education, healthcare, economic independence and a life free of violence.

I believe I can contribute positively and make a difference.

What cause do you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017?

Ending violence against women. I want to reach out to the girls and women out there who have experienced (violence) or are experiencing a similar situation and help them heal and get back up on their feet in any way I can.

I want to be able to empower women to stand up for one another, since we women share a bond.

If we support one another, I believe there is no one who can dull our sparkle.

Location: Singapore Turf Club PHOTO: BERRYHAPPY PHOTOGRAPHY

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

Amal Clooney. She is not only a human rights lawyer but also a women's rights advocate.

She uses her power to raise awareness and encourage women to stand up for one another, which is inspirational.

What is the greatest achievement you want to proudly look back on when you are 60?

My once-in-a-lifetime experience participating in MUS.

Win or lose, I will be proud that I was courageous enough to share my story with the world, that I raised awareness about and garnered support for my cause, and that I competed to the best of my ability for the chance to represent Singapore on a world stage.

Now that is a story worth telling your grandchildren.

What is the greatest challenge facing women today?

Women now are more ambitious, driven and career-focused.

Sometimes, finding the right balance between the roles as mother, daughter, wife, co-worker, leader and mentor can be challenging.

But many still find the strength and succeed in achieving both family and career goals, which is incredibly admirable.

What is one special and unique talent you have?

I can peel a prawn in my mouth, which I believe is something not many people can do.

