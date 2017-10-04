Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Setia Vegawati
Setia Vegawati, 26, fell in love with dancing when she was seven.
From hip-hop to jazz, jazz funk and even ethnic-fusion dances, she has done them all.
The dance specialist said: "Whenever I am on stage, I feel like I belong there and it gives me confidence.
"It also helps me relieve stress, and I get to express myself by coming up with new dance moves and ideas."
Her job mainly consists of her writing lesson plans for dance programmes for schools, companies and events, and allocating trainers. She also holds a weekly dance fitness class for women at a dance studio.
Through Miss Universe Singapore 2017, Setia wants to "provide and initiate robust health and nutrition programmes to underprivileged children around the world".
She said: "Health is something that cannot be bought with money, so I want to spread awareness on how healthy eating should start from young for children to reach their maximum potential.
"Nutrition helps with brain performance and keeps kids healthier and fitter, so I hope to give something as valuable as this back to the community."
Setia also hopes to hold a dance camp for children from charity organisations so they can "unleash their creativity while being well nourished". Her dream is to open her own dance fitness studio in the next five years.
This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?
Charity is more than just donating money. It is the intention to make someone's life better in any way possible without expecting anything in return.
I love children, and I believe health is our wealth. I would love to support the Herbalife Family Foundation and Singapore Children's Society.
They have been providing shelter and nutrition to children in need around the world so they can be healthier.
Which influential living person would you like to meet?
(American actress and humanitarian) Angelina Jolie. She is the epitome of beauty, success and strength.
Besides being a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee, she takes care of six children, has a successful career and is still smouldering hot.
What is your greatest strength?
Loyalty. I take relationships seriously, be it family, friends or work. I will always be there (for them) in any circumstance or situation. (Some may think I am) loyal to a fault, but I love life and I live hard.
What is the greatest challenge women face today?
It depends on the issues women face in different parts of the world.
Some are victims of domestic abuse, some do not have access to education, others face poverty or (have a hard time) combating stereotypical beauty ideals.
However, I think the greatest challenge is achieving and maintaining a work-life balance.
What is your special talent?
I am a fast learner. I once learnt a dance choreography 15 minutes before performing it on stage.
What is the most extreme thing you have done to yourself in the name of beauty?
I have spent thousands of dollars on treatments and products for my acne.
TELL US ABOUT THE TIME YOU OVERCAME A FEAR.
I have a fear of rejection and that has caused me to shy away from many opportunities.
But I got tired of living with regrets and that was when I decided to face my fear head-on.
Having a nothing-to-lose attitude has stopped me from letting fear influence my self-worth or interfere with my goals.
WATCH THE FINALE
The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.
Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with entertainment and wine.
Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.
To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets
