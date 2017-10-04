Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Setia Vegawati

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

Setia Vegawati, 26, fell in love with dancing when she was seven.

From hip-hop to jazz, jazz funk and even ethnic-fusion dances, she has done them all.

The dance specialist said: "Whenever I am on stage, I feel like I belong there and it gives me confidence.

"It also helps me relieve stress, and I get to express myself by coming up with new dance moves and ideas."

Her job mainly consists of her writing lesson plans for dance programmes for schools, companies and events, and allocating trainers. She also holds a weekly dance fitness class for women at a dance studio.

Through Miss Universe Singapore 2017, Setia wants to "provide and initiate robust health and nutrition programmes to underprivileged children around the world".

She said: "Health is something that cannot be bought with money, so I want to spread awareness on how healthy eating should start from young for children to reach their maximum potential.

"Nutrition helps with brain performance and keeps kids healthier and fitter, so I hope to give something as valuable as this back to the community."

Setia also hopes to hold a dance camp for children from charity organisations so they can "unleash their creativity while being well nourished". Her dream is to open her own dance fitness studio in the next five years.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Charity is more than just donating money. It is the intention to make someone's life better in any way possible without expecting anything in return.

I love children, and I believe health is our wealth. I would love to support the Herbalife Family Foundation and Singapore Children's Society.

They have been providing shelter and nutrition to children in need around the world so they can be healthier.