Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Shahira Jan

Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 is Shahira Jan's first foray into the world of beauty pageants, and she is not about to let herself down, even though she has "always feared public speaking".

The 26-year-old guest relations executive at The Dempsey Cookhouse & Bar told The New Paper: "Most of (the other MUS finalists) probably have experience, but that only motivates me to work even harder.

"I constantly share with my friends what I have been through (with MUS) and get tips from them on how to improve on my weaknesses, such as runway-walking, walking in heels and the way I present myself."

As a freelance mixologist, Shahira also finds pleasure in experimenting with different spirits and ingredients, and was even a bartender at a house party with up to 100 people.

She said: "Concocting something truly unique is a constant motivation to carry on pushing boundaries and exploring new flavours. It is a talent that I am very proud of and hope to grow."

She has developed a love for the food and beverage industry since she started working full-time at 16 as a floor manager at Mos Burger, as it trains her leadership skills.

Shahira also aspires to be a guest relations manager in the restaurant she works at.

As supporting underprivileged children is a cause I hold close to my heart...

I want to do all I can to ensure that I spread the message of love and charity among the young ones and foster the good values of compassion and giving."

Walking down the runway and posing in studio shoots are new to her. Shahira Jan Guest relations executive, 26

She said: "There will always be people trying to put me down, and I want others in similar situations to know they are not alone and they just have to learn how to love themselves and stay positive."

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

Children are not just gifts from God but also our future. They deserve to grow up with equal opportunities regardless of whether they come from underprivileged families or if they have disabilities.

Shahira Jan TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

I feel more can be done to ensure they receive equal opportunities in their early stages of life to build a solid foundation that will have a greater impact on their lives. In turn, they can become contributing members of society in the future. As some of my family members are in the early childhood education sector, I grew up assisting them and witnessed the struggles children and youth today face.

Shahira Jan

I believe early intervention will be a big help to ease the struggles they go through.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Location: Singapore Turf Club PHOTO: BERRYHAPPY PHOTOGRAPHY

Charity is so much more than giving money or time to a cause. It is about giving with an open heart and caring about something greater than ourselves or the people around us.

I think this quote by the late Mother Teresa sums it up perfectly: "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving."

As supporting underprivileged children is a cause I hold close to my heart, I want to support the Singapore Children's Society.

I want to do all I can to ensure that I spread the message of love and charity among the young ones and foster the good values of compassion and giving.

Which living influential person would you like to meet?

(American talk show host) Ellen DeGeneres. She is one of the most inspirational celebrities and embodies great values such as kindness, equality and love.

She has also influenced many lives and people from all walks of life to be kind to one another, regardless of gender, race or religion.

What do you want your greatest achievement to be?

I want to be able to say I have experienced life to the fullest as a woman by going through motherhood.

Nurturing and imparting knowledge, values and faith in my children and watching them grow up to be the best they can be will be my greatest pride.

WATCH SHAHIRA'S VIDEO AT TNP.SG

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.

Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with scintillating entertainment and wines.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

CREDITS:

Creative director:

Yeoh Wee Teck

Stylist:

ZH Tan

Hair:

Apgujeong Hair Studio

Make-up:

Cosmoprof Academy

Manicure & pedicure:

Beaute Nails

Studio shoot Photographer:

Benjamin

SeetorResorts World Sentosa shoot Photographer:

Phyllicia Wang

Location:

Adventure Cove Waterpark

Swimwear:

K.Blu Swim

Accessories:

Denni

Singapore Turf Club shoot Photographer:

Ng Sok Eng, BerryHappy Photography

Dresses:

Style Lease

Accessories:

Denni

Writer:

Charmaine Soh

Videography:

Dalene Low, Sim Jia Yi

Additional photography:

Dalene Low

Project managers:

Sheralynn Shen Jega

Khoo Yap Meng