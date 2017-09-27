Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Suffianah Baharin

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

As a self-confessed introvert who does not like to be in the spotlight, it took Suffianah Baharin a lot of courage to sign up for Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017.

The talent acquisition manager told The New Paper: "I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone to prove that being beautiful does not mean you are not smart or have not achieved much in your career."

The 26-year-old heads internal recruitment in Asia for an international management consulting firm and enjoys "meeting different people" on the job and helping others "nurture and develop their strengths, so they can reach their fullest potential in their careers".

Suffianah is especially passionate about helping children. She plans to volunteer at charity organisations that support underprivileged children.

She said: "I do not want them to lose out because of missed opportunities or because they are not academically inclined or are late bloomers.

"I believe that with the right support given to these children, they will feel more confident about themselves."

What is the cause you want to fight for in MUS 2017?

I am a strong believer in providing support and care for underprivileged children as I believe children are the future of tomorrow and should thrive in environments where they can receive support and care.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

PHOTO: BERRYHAPPY PHOTOGRAPHY

Charity means giving in the name of love. It is the true form of altruism.

There are many charities to choose from, and each one supports different causes that different people can relate to.

I personally love children and would love to support charity organisations that provide help to underprivileged children or families.

What is your greatest strength?

Patience. I do not think anyone has ever seen me angry. It does not mean that I am passive, but I always find myself responding in a calm and assured manner.

Who do you cherish the most?

My father. Growing up, I remember him as a hardworking, firm and strong leader. He could always push his way through any challenge and always achieve what he wanted.

Now that I am an adult, I have followed in his footsteps to pursue a career in human resources, and I ask for work advice from him every now and then.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

(Canadian-American inventor) Elon Musk. It is amazing to see his level of innovation, and I always look up to people who can think outside the box.

What is the greatest challenge facing women today?

Choosing the right time to become a mother and when you should put your career on hold for that.

That is a difficult decision as more women are starting to establish their own careers.

What is the greatest achievement you want to proudly look back on when you are 60?

Switching to a healthy lifestyle. At 60, I hope to be able to thank my younger self for taking good care of myself and not have to struggle with health issues.

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom. Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with scintillating entertainment and wines.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

