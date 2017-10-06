Miss Universe Singapore 2017: Tessa Hogan TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

Growing up, Tessa Hogan, 25, did not have role models to look up to as her divorced parents were working most of the time, leaving her grandparents as her primary caregivers.

But the values taught to her in school helped her become who she is today.

The priority banker told The New Paper: "My ultimate goal is to reduce the income gap between the rich and poor by ensuring education for all young children.

"Obviously, it is important to start (when they are) young so we can properly nurture them."

Tessa, whose father is Eurasian and mother Malay, intends to do her part at the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), a global fund focused on education in developing countries.

It aims to provide the full cycle of education to children by 2030.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

She said: "I want to teach children and build schools in developing countries to help improve their situation. It will also be my greatest honour if I'm able to share my ideas and be part of the planning committee in GPE."

On a personal note, Tessa also enjoys swimming, going to the beach, meditating, cycling and in-line skating.

What is the cause you want to fight for in Miss Universe Singapore 2017?

Giving access to education for children in developing countries. Based on United Nations (UN) statistics, 85 per cent of children in low-income countries do not have access to pre-primary education, an alarming rate of more than 250 million children.

Without the right resources, it is equivalent to no education and a waste of efforts.

This year's theme is "Vie for a Beautiful Cause". What does charity mean to you?

Location: Singapore Turf Club

It means giving back to the community and having the ability to lift others up.

To me, one of the main purposes in life is to help others who are in need and take one step forward by impacting lives.

I am passionate about children as they are the light and promise a better world to come.

Which influential living person would you like to meet?

Queen Rania of Jordan.

She is an advocate of education for children in the world as Honorary Global Chair of the UN Girls' Education Initiative.

The Queen Rania Foundation also reaches out to the children of Palestinian and Syrian refugees. Moreover, Queen Rania is also internationally recognised for supporting tolerance and compassion within countries.

To be able to speak with her and exchange ideas regarding both of our passions and to be involved in some of her initiatives would be a dream come true. She is the definition of a role model everyone can look up to and learn from.

I hope to embody her strength, grace and down-to-earth nature.

What is the greatest achievement you want to proudly look back on?

Making a difference in society through my efforts in global initiatives for education. I hope to be a source of influence to the UN and prominent charity organisations, aiding both developed and developing countries in their efforts to provide more resources and cost funding.

TNP PHOTO: DALENE LOW

My lifelong goal is to witness the end of child labour and for children around the world to have equal opportunities and access (when it comes) to education.

What is the most extreme thing you have done to yourself in the name of beauty?

Dyeing my hair different colours, from black to various shades of brown, blonde and even bright red. I love experimenting with different hairstyles too, from a bob to my current long tresses.

WATCH THE FINALE

The Miss Universe Singapore 2017 finale will be held on Oct 11 at Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre, West Ballroom.

Expect a sumptuous five-course dinner with scintillating entertainment and wines.

Individual tickets are from $400, and a table of 10 is from $3,888.

To buy tickets, visit tnp.sg/mustickets

TNP PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR

CREDITS:

Creative director:

Yeoh Wee TeckStylist:

ZH TanHair:

Apgujeong Hair Studio

Make-up:

Cosmoprof AcademyManicure & pedicure: Beaute Nails

Studio shoot Photographer:

Benjamin Seetor

Resorts World Sentosa shoot Photographer:

Phyllicia Wang

Location:

Adventure Cove Waterpark

Swimwear:

K.Blu Swim

Accessories:

Denni

Singapore Turf Club shoot Photographer:

Ng Sok Eng, BerryHappy Photography

Dresses:

Style Lease

Accessories:

Denni

Writer:

Charmaine Soh

Videography:

Dalene Low, Sim Jia Yi

Additional photography:

Dalene Low

Project manager:

Sheralynn Shen Jega

Khoo Yap Meng