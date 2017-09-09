Miss Universe Singapore finalists brightens up children's home with mural

Over the last week, the Miss Universe Singapore 2017 contestants went from chaperoning children from Singapore Children's Society around Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre to painting a mural at Sunbeam Place. Check out what they did!

On Thursday afternoon, 13 Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) finalists unleashed their creativity during a mural painting activity at the Singapore Children's Society Sunbeam Place.

Along with volunteers from the Singapore Turf Club (STC), the finalists beautified the access area for parents and children, which is used when there are visitors to the residential home.

It was the second time in a week the finalists collaborated with Sunbeam Place, a home adopted by MUS' corporate social responsibility partner, STC.

The event was finalist Amanda Tan's first brush with mural painting.

The 28-year-old marketing manager told The New Paper: "It was not only therapeutic, but (also) rewarding to know that this may bring the children joy when they come down here to play with their friends."

Finalist Camira Asrori, 22, took art as an O-level subject and even did mural painting in China and Thailand as part of her school's community involvement programme. But it has been two years since the fashion stylist last painted.

Finalists Ashley Rita Wong (left) and Amanda Tan painting the mural at Sunbeam Place. TNP PHOTOS: PHYLLICIA WANG

She said: "It felt good to paint again. Though it was on a smaller scale, it was a good opportunity for something close to my heart here in Singapore, where I can contribute back to the community."

For finalist Shonalie Raha, 24, who will start work at a strategic communication company next week, the pageant is not all about the glamour.

EMOTIONS

She said: "Today's activity was satisfying as it evoked emotions in us and hopefully the children too. I am glad I had the opportunity to contribute to their daily lives, and I am looking forward to more of such charity events with MUS."

Finalists Cara Neo (left) and Nadiah Sapuan. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Finalist Tessa Hogan, 25, a priority banker, took something special with her to the event after befriending her 10-year-old partner at last Saturday's Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre activity.

There, she noticed that the girl's shoes were not in good condition.

Hogan said: "I really enjoyed my time with her and I love children, so I wanted to give her a new pair (of shoes) to make her happy."After two hours with the STC volunteers, the finalists completed a colourful cartoon-like mural that also featured a few animal characters.

STC came up with the design, while freelance artist Jaxton Suwas commissioned to perfect the mural and outline it on the wall, which took him around three hours.

Ms Rachel Tan, director of Sunbeam Place, said: "This initiative brings colours and a warm atmosphere to the place, and I appreciate the finalists for their dedication and effort put into this painting."

Mr Vince Toh, chief financial officer of STC, said: "It is heartening to see the finalists' sincerity and passion shine through during the activities. I am sure they enjoyed affecting change through these volunteering efforts."