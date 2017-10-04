Miss Universe Singapore finalists face a night of frights

(Top row, from left) Tanooja Rai, Sharmen Diana Frugtniet, Estelle Heng, Ashley Rita Wong and Rudihra Ramathas. (Front row, from left) Trinisha Kaur, Emilbiany Nenggal Intong, Nadiah Sapuan, Setia Vegawati and Manuela Bruntraeger. (Above) MUS finalist Nadiah Sapuan amused by a scare actor at Halloween Horror Nights 7. TNP PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO

They were all guts as they faced a night of gore rather than glamour.

Last Friday, 10 Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 finalists braved Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

The theme of the event, returning for its seventh year, is seven incarnations of sins present in modern-day life - cruelty, deception, malice, manipulation, narcissism, perversion and obsession - embodied by seven characters known as the Sinisters.

There are five frightening haunted houses, two scare zones and two killer live shows. Visitors can even hop onto the park's exciting rides till late.

Halloween Horror Nights 7 is on from now till Oct 29. Tickets cost $68 and are available from www.halloweenhorrornights.com.sg and at Universal Studios Singapore ticket booths.

While most of the finalists were all jitters, Nadiah Sapuan, 24, got into the spirit of things.

It was the horror movie fan's sixth time attending the event and she has even been to haunted houses overseas - thrice each in Malaysia and China.

The flight attendant told The New Paper: "I usually go with my friends and siblings but after the past few months spent together with the other MUS girls, there's a sense of sisterhood now.

"I really like how we motivated and looked out for one another while we walked through all five of the houses."



Despite being a haunted house "veteran" due to her frequent visits, Nadiah was still impressed with the props and actors.

She said: "It was still scary as the actors really blended well with the props and they didn't break out of character at all."

Setia Vegawati, a 26-year-old dance specialist, said: "Nadiah was the best partner I could have asked for. She encouraged me and accurately predicted where and when the jump scares were going to happen."

Knowing every step I took made me more vulnerable, it felt reassuring to be with the other girls and I constantly told myself to be brave. Estelle Heng with Tanooja Rai and Nadiah Sapuan

Manuela Bruntraeger swore never to return after visiting Halloween Horror Nights for the second time in 2015 as it was too terrifying for her, but she turned up all the same.

The 24-year-old artist said: "It was the most amazing experience because I don't know when I'll get the chance to go for something like that with the MUS girls again."

The last time Estelle Heng watched a horror movie was eight years ago, but she plucked up her courage and attended the event for the first time.

The 19-year-old gerontological management studies student said: "Knowing every step I took made me more vulnerable, it felt reassuring to be with the other girls and I constantly told myself to be brave. Now, I might even go again."

The finalists also explored the rest of the theme park and took the express queues for the rides.

Trinisha Kaur, 22, overcame a different kind of fear thanks to finalist Ashley Rita Wong.

The pharmacy technician, who went on the Battlestar Galactica Cylon attraction, said: "Even though I love roller coasters, I've always been very scared of the drops. But Ashley made me sit right at the front of the ride.

"Afterwards, I actually wanted to do it again so I'm really glad she helped me take that first step."

On hosting the grand finals of the premier beauty pageant for the first time at RWS' Convention Centre in the West Ballroom on Oct 11, Mr Chow Keng Hai, senior vice-president of Resort Sales and Marketing at RWS, said: "We're privileged to be the official venue sponsor for MUS 2017.

"The finalists have displayed commendable traits. They're progressive and enterprising and possess the determination to achieve success and do our country proud.

"We look forward to celebrating the crowning of the new winner, who will go on to fly the Singapore flag high on the global stage."