Moisturising essentials

LANEIGE

South Korean beauty brand Laneige's new Fresh Calming Line products are set to soothe and moisturise your way to radiant skin. Its Skin Equalising technology, which contains natural lychee extract and deep sea water, is key to this four-product lineup. Together, they reinforce protective skin function and improve skin resistance for more healthy, balanced skin.

The line consists of the Fresh Calming Gel Cleanser ($30), Fresh Calming Toner ($40), Fresh Calming Serum ($48) and the Fresh Calming Morning Mask ($38).

They are available at all Laneige boutiques and counters and online at lazada.sg, zalora.sg and tangs.com

MENTHOLATUM LIPCARE

One swipe of the Japanese health and wellness brand's Premium Rich Moist Range lip balms that contain eight ultra-moisturising ingredients will ensure your lips have all the moisture they need.

The range is also the first drugstore lip balm to contain multi-ceramides, essential in protecting your pucker from environmental factors that cause it to be dry and chapped.

Enhanced with SPF23PA+++, the balms ($7.90) come in three flavours: fragrance-free, Chardonnay rose and natural honey.

They are currently available at all Watsons and Guardian stores.

SYOSS

Take the load off your scalp with Japanese haircare brand Syoss' latest silicone-free series, guaranteed to give you silky tresses.

Its zero per cent silicone formula is ideal for thin or greasy hair, which could be a long-term effect of silicone oil found in most hair products.

The series, developed with top Japanese hairstylists, includes the Syoss Silicone-Free Moisture range, which is enriched with hyaluronic acid, and the Syoss Silicone-Free Repair range, which contains hydrolysed keratin essence and avocado oil.

Both ranges include shampoo ($18.60), conditioner ($18.60) and hair mask ($13.90).

Also in the series, which is available now at all Watsons and Guardian outlets, is the Syoss Silicone-Free Anti-Dandruff Shampoo ($18.60).