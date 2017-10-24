MUS 2017 winner vitalises her skin for the world stage

Just before she was crowned Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2017 on Oct 11, Manuela Bruntraeger claimed the Miss Aspirational award and two other subsidiary titles.

Miss Aspirational, sponsored by local spa and skincare specialist Beaute Hub, was what she had her eye on, besides the biggest prize of all, of course.

The 24-year-old, who was also named Miss Beautiful Skin and Miss Alluring, told The New Paper: "At that point, it was already super exciting, because (MUS 2016 winner) Cheryl Chou won the same subsidiary award last year.

"It was an accomplishment that made me feel secure, like the past winner and I already had something in common."

Manuela, whose father is German and mother a Singaporean of Portuguese descent, received $20,000 worth of treatments at Beaute Hub.

Beaute Hub's chief executive officer Albert Lam said Manuela was picked not just for her great skin and beautiful features but because she stood out with "an aura of confidence" about her.

He added: "She speaks with lots of confidence and has a great posture. She is just confidently beautiful."

For Manuela, who has barely any need for improvements when it comes to her looks, Mr Lam said Beaute Hub aims to help her maintain her beauty.

According to him, a person's skin starts to age at 25, hence it will benefit Manuela to get an early start with Beaute Hub's anti-ageing programmes.

Manuela said: "Being a beauty queen, you have to put on a lot of make-up. It tires your skin out. I hope Beaute Hub can boost my skin's vitality, so the wear and tear does not take such a toll on my skin."

She visited Beaute Hub at its Cuppage Plaza branch last Wednesday to prepare for the Miss Universe international pageant, happening in Las Vegas on Nov 26.

CORE TECHNOLOGY

Manuela tried the CORE (Channelled Optimal RF Energy) technology, which helps prevent ageing while firming up the skin on her face and neck.

Mr Lam said: "CORE technology applies three different radio frequencies to three different layers of the skin at one time to firm it up.

"Beaute Hub is the biggest user, if not the only one, in Singapore of this patented technology from (US medical aesthetics solutions provider) Viora."

Manuela also received a trial treatment on her thighs and tummy using Endermologie equipment from French beauty brand LPG.

According to Mr Lam, the equipment makes regulated and timed vibrations that enable the skin to generate and renew its cells to increase the production of hyaluronic acids, thus reducing the appearances of fine lines.

Manuela, who barely went for beauty services in the past, said: "It was strange at first because I am not used to the suction (from the LPG equipment), but it was not painful.

"The treatments gets relaxing after a while, especially during the neck treatment, which gets warm and comforting.

"When the beautician compared the two sides of my neck, you can see where the lines are more subtle - on the other side they are deeper."

Manuela, a Lasalle College of the Arts graduate, said being an artist has affected her hands and she is looking forward to getting them pampered at Beaute Nails, Beaute Hub's chain of manicure and pedicure spas.

She said: "I work a lot with resin, so it dries my hands out a lot. Being a beauty queen, your nails are important.

"But being an artist, you tend to not have good-looking nails as it stops you from doing your work.

"(For the pageant), I have traded in the scruffy 'man hands' for beautifully polished long fingernails, and I am hoping Beaute Hub can help me upkeep them."