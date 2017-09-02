New Face finalists create unique tumblers for a good cause

New Face finalists with some of the Ice Blended glass tumblers that they designed.

This year's New Paper New Face finalists brewed up something special for the 30th anniversary of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Original Ice Blended drink last Wednesday.

Held at the coffee chain's Marina Square outlet, the two-hour closed-door event saw 17 finalists design their own Ice Blended glass tumblers during a segment.

Each finalist's tumbler - along with their individually created The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf drink - was then put up for auction from $30 a set.

The purpose was to raise funds for local charity Singapore Children's Society.

As it was for a good cause, the finalists put thought and effort into creating their tumblers and made use of coffee beans, raffia string, paint, googly eyes and even correction fluid.

With her poster paints, finalist Mavis Siow used swift and deft strokes to paint purplish-white pansies on her tumbler.

The 20-year-old student, who paints in her free time, had picked up the "one-brush stroke" technique two weeks earlier from a YouTube tutorial.

She said: "It is an easy and fast technique. I chose to paint this flower because it shows the technique and colours clearly."

Another finalist, Mohanaprabha, 22, decided to use the opportunity to express her thoughts.

She used rainbow-coloured paper dolls against a black-and-white background to show how one's traits - both good and bad - can influence others.

Also a student, Mohanaprabha said she felt honoured and fortunate to be part of the celebrations while being able to harness her creativity.

She said: "The last time I was this creative was in secondary school, where I loved art and design and technology. As I got caught up in life, I never got the chance to rekindle that passion until this event.

"Though it was hard to be creative after so long, I am surprised that I still have it in me."

The celebrations kick-started with the finalists signing on a 1.8m-tall Ice Blended cup bust and giving a toast in commemoration of the anniversary.

Mr Eric Foo, chief operating officer of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Asia, said: "Having the New Face finalists here ties in well with our brand.

"We have been a long-standing brand here in Singapore, and we would like to continue attracting young adults, so the finalists fit in extremely well with our youthful setting."

The coffee chain is a place of memories for finalist Tan Zhi Shien, 18, who frequents it on Sundays with her family for the hazelnut drinks.

She said: "I grew up with it. Now, it is a surreal feeling to be celebrating with them. It is exciting."