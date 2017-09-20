New Face finalists vote for their faves

In the lead-up to The New Paper New Face finals on Friday and while voting for Miss Popularity is ongoing, we ask this year's finalists to do a fun - and unofficial - poll of their own.

LIKELY TO WIN

Hashy Yusof, 23

Mavis Siow: "She has the looks, the walk and a truly inspiring story."

Melanie Kasise: "She has all the qualities - she is responsible, beautiful, works hard and is a nice person as well. So I am definitely rooting for her to win."

LIKELY TO BE A STAR IN FIVE YEARS

Mavis Siow, 20

Jean Yong: "She is already a rising model, but remains down to earth."

Kiki Lim, 15

Mohanaprabha: "I believe Kiki will be able to make it big since she started (out) young and seems driven."

BEST DRESSED

Juhi Nar Singh, 19

Naomi Huth: "She always knows what to wear to rehearsals and rocks her outfit."

Laranya Kumar: "Whenever I see her clothes, I'm always like, 'I need that in my wardrobe'."

NICEST

Soh Qiao Ying, 22

Saranya Chyenne: "She is so genuine and always tries her best to help. She is sweet and treats everyone like a friend instead of a competitor. She has such a good heart, too. I remember when she told me how she always feels bad when she sees someone who needs a seat on the MRT and will always give hers up."

Jean Yong, 22

Tan Zhi Shien: "She is the one who has been encouraging from the start, helping me along and giving me advice along the way."