New Face girls get denim for days at Metro

(Above) The New Face Finalists had fun picking their jeans at Metro Department Store.

There was something suited for each individual when this year's The New Paper New Face finalists went to department store Metro last Friday.

The girls spent about an hour milling about the clothes racks at The Centrepoint outlet, picking out the pair of bottoms they will wear to all upcoming New Face events.

The items they chose, all of them from the retail chain's exclusive M Collection, are sponsored by first-time New Face partner and official department store Metro, which also supplied the outfits and accessories the girls wore during photoshoots.

Ms Stenifer Tan, head of beauty, marketing and e-commerce from the merchandising and marketing division at Metro, said: "As the official department store for the event, Metro would like to contribute to the contestant's experience and journey in this programme.

"We hope that the outfit selection and styling that we provide for the contestants will boost their confidence and they will be able to perform at their best."

New Face finalist Tan Zhi Shien, who chose a pair of high-waisted jeans with slits, told The New Paper: "There's a lot of variety, something for everyone."

About her choice, the 18-year-old student added: "It's funky, and not too overboard. It's my style."

After debating aspects of practicality, functionality and fit, most of the finalists opted for classic denim jeans.

Ameerah Smith, 23, a pastry chef and grooming assistant, decided to go with her first-ever pair of ripped jeans.

She said: "It just fits my personality. I also like to change my outfits every now and then, so this is something different."

Others like model Ann Lopez, 19, went with something more flexible.

The law and management student from Temasek Polytechnic opted for a boot-cut design that comes with an adjustable bottom fold.

VERSATILE

She said: "I like this because it's versatile. I can style it differently to fit the tone for different events."

Standing at a statuesque 1.8m, Jean Yong, 22, usually has a hard time finding jeans of a suitable length, but she scored at Metro.

The research assistant, who picked a pair of blue denim jeans which also features foldable functionality, said: "I think I found a good pair that would tick off most of the criteria on my list. Also, the range of jeans is very comfortable."

Metro also gifted each of the 20 finalists with a letter that entitled them to 20 per cent off items from the ladies' fashion department, valid till Thursday.

Ann said she would return to the store to utilise the discount on the same selection, adding: "I like the range from M Collection because it's minimalistic, yet has a touch of class."