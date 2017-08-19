New Face hopefuls get new look at Kelture Salon

New Face finalists Jenn Wei (background) and Saranya Chyenne (foreground) getting their hair done at Kelture Salon in Paragon.

Throughout this year's The New Paper New Face competition, the 20 finalists will have their locks styled by the event's official hair salon, Kelture Salon.

Staying true to its core value of "look good, feel good", the salon wants to do this for the contestants too.

Its founder Kelvin Yap said: "We want to give them a form of encouragement to look good and feel good on stage. No matter the end result, we hope they will still feel good about the journey."

About two months ago, the contestants went to Kelture Salon at Paragon and were placed in the good hands of thestylists, some of whom were from South Korea, Japan and Thailand.

They used a combination of their country's hair trends and Kelture's unique cuts to create versatile looks.

New Face finalist Jenn Wei, 20, who works in the banking industry, was given a perm by South Korean stylists Jean Pierre and Elin Ea.

"The cascading voluminous curls left a lasting impression on her.

Jenn said: "The hairstyle was youthful and fun, unlike any hairstyle I have ever seen.

"The styling instantly gave me a Korean look and helped shape my face. The stylists are knowledgeable and up to date. "

Ms Ea, 45, added that such a look is popular in South Korea. The style has been sported by actresses in K-dramas.

HIPPY STYLES

She said: "It is (about) bringing the hippy styles back with more volume and movement. We chose a hairstyle that suited(Jenn's) face shape, because having a small face is trendy.

"Having a good haircut base before perming her hair also made the curls look more natural."

According to Ms Ea, Korean trends also include layering the hair from the nose, chin or shoulder, layered side-swept fringe and hair dyed in ashy shades or denim blue.

New Face finalist Saranya Chyenne, 19, had her hair straightened and the ends curled by Japanese stylist Tomoaki.

The student said: "I did look different with the curls added to my straight hair. It did not feel as flat as it usually does. It felt light and manageable.

"With this styling, I could do more versatile hairstyles too."

She could not stop bragging about it to her friends, adding: "I wish my hair could be that way every single day."

Mr Yap also gave tips on how the finalists can keep their hair well maintained until the New Face finals on Sept 22, including keeping their scalp clean and nourished with the right shampoo.

He added: "They should avoid styles that involve overheating to keep their hair glossy and silky during this period."