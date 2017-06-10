New Face judge: If you've got it, flaunt it

For interested in joining The New Paper New Face contest, a smile might just go a long way.

It will definitely win points with New Face 2014 alumna Aurelia Ng, who is a judge for this year's modelling competition.

The walk-in audition will be held next Saturday.

The 24-year-old told The New Paper: "I really like (Australian) model Miranda Kerr, because she has this warm and unforgettable smile.

"I am hoping to see it at the audition."

She added that hopefuls should flaunt their strongest physical assets, such as their eyes.

Miss Ng, an actress from local YouTube channel Night Owl Cinematics (NOC), will be among the panel of six judges deciding which girls advance to the Top 25.

She said: "I think confidence is key, and I hope they will be able to show me what they have got."

She is also looking out for someone with the determination to win.

At her own audition in 2014, Miss Ng described herself as "scared and shaking" at the thought of competing with so many other girls.

The model, who is signed on with apparel store MGP Label, said: "I told myself, 'I'm already here, and I am just going to do my best.'"

During her journey, she experienced her first overseas photo shoot in Bintan and learnt to catwalk.

She said: "I gained confidence. Now, whenever I have a new modelling job, I remind myself of that confidence."

As audition outfits are fixed to a basic miniskirt or shorts ensemble, Miss Ng said contestants can stand out by wearing something that flatters their figure.

"If you have long legs, show them off," she said.

Miss Ng, who has more than 160,000 followers on Instagram, was approached by NOC to join the team a year after her New Face stint.

She said: "Acting was something new to me, so I took it as an opportunity."

Miss Ng added that it was fun to work with the friendly crew at NOC, and she has since produced more than 20 videos with them.

On what advice she has for this year's contestants, she said: "Don't be scared, bring someone to support you.

"Just be confident and be yourself."