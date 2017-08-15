New products to try

CRABTREE & EVELYN

The global retailer of beauty, home care and fragrance products has launched superfoods for the hands and body.

Featuring six natural ranges - Lavender & Espresso, Rosewater & Pink Peppercorn, Citron & Coriander, Pomegranate & Argan Oil, Pear & Pink Magnolia and Goatmilk & Oat - each is packed with benefits such as hydration, nourishment and energy.Priced from $13 to $68, the superfoods are available at all Crabtree & Evelyn stores.

ETUDE HOUSE

Upgrade your contouring experience with four new shades in this Korean beauty brand's Play 101 Stick Contour Duo Line, which defines your face using a gradation of shades.

Available in a mix of browns, as well as highlighter and cheek colours, the shades ($24 each) - #3, #4, #5 and #6 - add in new effects, such as shading.

Complete the look by blending the shades with the new Play 101 Easy Contour Brush ($24).

The Play 101 Stick Contour Duo and Play 101 Easy Contour Brush are available at all Etude House stores.

LANEIGE

Don't fret about clogged pores any more with the Korean beauty brand's new and improved Mini Pore Line.

Infused with Laneige's Pore Refining Techonology, it helps control blackheads and excessive sebum, as well as moisturise irritated skin.

The range introduces three new products - Mini Pore Double Clearing Cleansing Foam ($24), Heating & Clean Duo ($30) and Single-Drop Skin Relief ($22) - which can counter problem spots.

It is now available at all Laneige boutiques and counters.