Old Master Q creator dies on New Year's Day

Comics maestro Alfonso Wong Kar Hei will be remembered as the man who gave us Lao Fu Zi or Old Master Q.

The Tianjin-born artist died in the United States on Jan 1, reported the Apple Daily.

He was 93.

President of Comics Society (Singapore) Wee Tian Beng, 50, started reading Old Master Q when he was six years old.

"I will always remember the humour and characteristics of Lao Fu Zi and his friends," he said.

"I was saddened by his death, but I think he has done what he wanted to do for his comics and that's good enough."

Known for its witty portrayals on a range of topics, Old Master Q comic strips first appeared in ­Hong Kong newspaper columns in 1962, a few years after he moved to Hong Kong from Tianjin.

Wong, who later migrated to the US and lived in California, drew the comic until he retired in the 1990s. He once said his life "is like comic strips".

"I do my best to make Old Master Q, that is myself, play the fool and entertain readers."

The comicwas about the mischievous and elderly Lao Fu Zi. Other regulars in the strip were Big Potato, Mr Chin and Miss Chan.