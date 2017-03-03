Other Impossible acts

MAGICAL BONES, 34

A street magician whose real name is Richard Essien, he has been performing magic around the world for over 10 years. He started out as a hip-hop dancer and has worked with artists like Madonna, Black Eyed Peas and Alicia Keys.

JOSEPHINE LEE, 29

The illusionist trained as a professional dancer in London and has been performing for the past 10 years to audiences that include Prince Albert of Monaco, Stella McCartney and Germaine Jackson.

SABINE VAN DIEMEN, 31

Now a solo performer and conjurer, Amsterdam-born Van Diemen had collaborated with Hans Klok in 2011 on a series of hit shows. They won several awards, including the Silver Clown at the 38th International Circus Festival of Monte Carlo in 2014.

BEN HART, 25

At 16, he won the Magic Circle's Young Magician of the Year. The London-based magic designer has created special effects and impossible illusions for theatre, film and TV.

AARON CROW, 49

The Belgian mentalist, magician and danger-act is known for his silent stage persona. He was in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent 2013, and was World Champion in Mentalism at the 2003 Den Haag XXII World Championships of Magic.