Park Shin Hye planning to age gracefully

Park Shin Hye isn't going to let ageing take the shine off her career.

The South Korean actress, who was in town last Friday to promote floral-inspired South Korean beauty brand Mamonde as its ambassador since 2014, is well-known for starring in The Heirs (2013) and Pinocchio (2014), and is considered one of the most beautiful K-drama idols around.

During a group interview at W Singapore Sentosa Cove, the 27-year-old addressed the pressures of maintaining a youthful appearance in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Park said: "As I get older, fine lines will definitely appear on my face. I will not want to forcibly remove (these) signs of ageing because it's important to me to age gracefully."

She added: "Though it is important for me to uphold a certain image, I will embrace natural ageing and would rather focus my energy on acting."

DAILY ROUTINE

Despite her hectic schedule, she maintains and moisturises her radiant skin by applying daily facial masks.

Park, who will appear in upcoming film Heart Blackened. which is slated to premiere in South Korea in November, said the top three products she applies before leaving the house are Mamonde's hydrating moisture ceramide cream, cover powder cushion foundation and creamy tint colour balm - her favourite Mamonde product.

Park turned the brand's lip tints into bestsellers after using them in last year's drama Doctors, and feels lips draw the most attention.

She said: "I don't put on a lot of make-up when I'm not shooting, so I make sure I have bright, glowing lips, which I feel will brighten my skin and features."

Her personal beauty mantra?

Thorough cleansing after using heavy make-up.

Park said: "Also, I don't like using many different ranges of skincare products at one go, like most women do.

"The most important thing is to find the product most suited for your skin."