#BuySingLit will be held this coming weekend (Feb 24 to 26) - three days packed with more than 40 activities in all four official languages to promote Singapore literature, aka SingLit.

In print and online, The New Paper is profiling some of the talent involved, starting with a selection of poems written about the MRT during the Singapore Poetry Writing Month (SingPoWriMo) Facebook writing challenge, which is held every April.