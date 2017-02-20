Pasir Ris: Time Locked

Kendrick Loo, 21, is an undergraduate in Scotland studying English and management. His poetry attempts to examine the memories of family and love.

Kendrick Loo

ever since the government decided

to ban the clocks, it has been midnight

in joo koon. after we realised

that these changes were not going

away, we changed our tune. now,

all the clubs pour drinks out west

and jurong east with its four malls

serves all the night shoppers, insomniacs.

on the other hand, raffles basks

under the afternoon heat, summer

temperatures that shows no end

of relenting. to fight it botanical gardens

grows sunflowers, marina bay installs

misters to soften the air with dew.

even the richest people move

from their houses in bukit timah: say

it's too hot to live in the city; sentosa

island takes them with moonlight

condos and the finest starred restaurants.

yet, of all the places i've found

nothing beats the end of the line

i travel to in a rattling carriage:

a place where it's always dawning

sky pink as a fresh hibiscus.