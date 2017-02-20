Lifestyle

Pasir Ris: Time Locked

Kendrick Loo, 21, is an undergraduate in Scotland studying English and management. His poetry attempts to examine the memories of family and love.
Feb 20, 2017 06:00 am

Kendrick Loo

ever since the government decided
to ban the clocks, it has been midnight
in joo koon. after we realised

that these changes were not going
away, we changed our tune. now,
all the clubs pour drinks out west

and jurong east with its four malls
serves all the night shoppers, insomniacs.
on the other hand, raffles basks

under the afternoon heat, summer
temperatures that shows no end
of relenting. to fight it botanical gardens

grows sunflowers, marina bay installs
misters to soften the air with dew.
even the richest people move

Pamela Seong Koon enjoys reading and video games, and has a cat called Cal. She has sold her soul to the nation and doesn&#039;t enjoy it very much, but she tries her best anyway.
Lifestyle

SingLit Excerpts: Joo Koon - 2230

from their houses in bukit timah: say
it's too hot to live in the city; sentosa
island takes them with moonlight

condos and the finest starred restaurants.
yet, of all the places i've found
nothing beats the end of the line

i travel to in a rattling carriage:
a place where it's always dawning
sky pink as a fresh hibiscus.

 

BUYSINGLITARTSbooks