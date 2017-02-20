Pasir Ris: Time Locked
Kendrick Loo
ever since the government decided
to ban the clocks, it has been midnight
in joo koon. after we realised
that these changes were not going
away, we changed our tune. now,
all the clubs pour drinks out west
and jurong east with its four malls
serves all the night shoppers, insomniacs.
on the other hand, raffles basks
under the afternoon heat, summer
temperatures that shows no end
of relenting. to fight it botanical gardens
grows sunflowers, marina bay installs
misters to soften the air with dew.
even the richest people move
from their houses in bukit timah: say
it's too hot to live in the city; sentosa
island takes them with moonlight
condos and the finest starred restaurants.
yet, of all the places i've found
nothing beats the end of the line
i travel to in a rattling carriage:
a place where it's always dawning
sky pink as a fresh hibiscus.