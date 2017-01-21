Pop Aye first Singapore film to compete at Sundance

Local director Kirsten Tan's debut feature-length film Pop Aye premiered yesterday to a full-house at the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, Utah.

The film was opening the World Cinema Dramatic Competition on the first day of the Sundance Film Festival 2017, making it the first time a Singapore film has competed at the prestigious American festival.

Pop Aye follows an architect and his elephant as they travel across Thailand in search of the farm they grew up on. It was shot entirely in Thailand with Thai actors and crew.

It played to a hall filled with laughter, and several audience members were moved to tears.

"I am completely overwhelmed by the reception and the reactions to the film," said Tan, 31.