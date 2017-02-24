Princess Diana's outfits on display

Glittering gowns, elegant suits and bold mini-dresses worn by the late Princess Diana will go on show from today in a new exhibition, on the 20th anniversary of her death. Diana: Her Fashion Story, hosted at Kensington Palace, follows her evolution from the demure outfits of her earlier appearances to the glamorous gowns of her later life. The show charts how she not only rewrote rules of royal dressing with more informal style, but also expressed herself through fashion, before her death in Paris in 1997. Highlights include the ink blue Victor Edelstein velvet dress she wore when she danced with US actor John Travolta at the White House in 1985. - AFP

Axl Rose. PHOTO: AFP

Guns N’ Roses ask for gym backstage: show promoter

US rock band Guns N' Roses, who will play their first show here at the Changi Exhibition Centre tomorrow, no longer party hard, it seems.

Among their requests is a full gym backstage so they can work out before their performance, said show promoter LAMC at a press event yesterday.

The group, crew and entourage arrived here on Wednesday evening in a private plane.

The Straits Times understands its core members - singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan - are staying at the Marina Bay Sands.

LAMC said the concert will be one of the biggest rock shows held here, with close to 50,000 tickets sold. Tickets from $199 are still available from Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg or 6348-5555). - THE STRAITS TIMES

The skeletons’ outfits resemble those worn by Mr Trump and Mrs May. PHOTO: AFP

Katy Perry throws shade at Trump

US pop star Katy Perry took to the stage at the Brit Awards on Wednesday to perform her new single Chained To The Rhythm, surrounded by white houses.

She was joined by two puppet skeletons dressed in outfits similar to those worn by US President Donald Trump and his British counterpart, Mrs Theresa May, during their meeting in Washington last month.

Mrs May faced criticism at home for becoming the first foreign leader to meet Mr Trump at the White House, hours before he announced a ban affecting all refugees and anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The late rock icon David Bowie won the categories he was nominated for - best British male solo artist and best album for Blackstar - and became the first artist to win posthumously at the Brit Awards.

Accepting the best album award on behalf of his father, film director Duncan Jones dedicated it to "all the kooks" and spoke of Bowie's support of unusual people. - AFP

Dubrovnik is transformed into Nottingham. PHOTO: REUTERS

Robin Hood film the priciest shot in Croatia

After hosting Hollywood blockbuster Star Wars: The Last Jedi and hit TV series Game Of Thrones, Croatia's Adriatic resort of Dubrovnik was transformed into mediaeval Nottingham on Monday for the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced adaptation of Robin Hood.

With a budget of between US$70 million (S$98 million) and US$100 million, Robin Hood: Origins is set to be the most expensive movie ever filmed in the country. US actor DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions is one of the producers.

British actor Taron Egerton stars as Robin Hood and Jamie Foxx portrays Little John in the film, directed by Britain's Otto Bathurst.

"I searched for Nottingham for three months in England but without success, and when I saw Dubrovnik I knew that was it," Bathurst told Croatian media ahead of filming.

The crew will shoot in the historic streets and port of the popular tourist city, which is a Unesco World Heritage site. Robin Hood: Origins is set to be released in the US in March next year. - AFP

Gucci kicks off Milan Fashion Week with magic

The curtain went up on Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with Gucci's enchanted garden inspired looks.

The Italian capital of fashion will be the setting for six days of runway shows, exhibitions, parties and events as the fashion elite, designers, bloggers and media flock to the city.

Gucci, the biggest brand of French luxury giant Kering, kicked off the extravaganza showcasing clothes with flowers, insects, animals and symbols, with models walking on an elevated glass runway surrounding a silver pyramid.