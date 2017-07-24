Prizes
Miss Universe Singapore 2017 is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.
THE WINNER GETS
- $10,000 cash
- $15,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
- $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $8,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $15,000 smile makeover from Orchard Scotts Dental
- $700 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- One night's stay at Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa with a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200
FIRST RUNNER-UP
- $5,000 cash
- $10,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $4,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $500 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- A meal at Curate in Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300
SECOND RUNNER-UP
- $3,000 cash
- $5,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,000 worth of hair services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $2,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
- $2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $300 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100
PARTNERS
The CSR partner is Singapore Turf Club.
Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
Official car: BMW
Official skincare: SkinCeuticals
Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
Venue sponsor: Resorts World SentosaOfficial make-up: Cosmoprof Academy
And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental.
Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3