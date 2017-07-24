Lifestyle

Miss Universe Singapore 2017 is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.

THE WINNER GETS

  • $10,000 cash
  • $15,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
  • $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $8,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $15,000 smile makeover from Orchard Scotts Dental
  • $700 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • One night's stay at Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa with a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200

FIRST RUNNER-UP

  • $5,000 cash
  • $10,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $4,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $500 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • A meal at Curate in Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300

SECOND RUNNER-UP

  • $3,000 cash
  • $5,000 worth of treatments and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,000 worth of hair services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $2,000 worth of products, treatments and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $300 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100

PARTNERS

The CSR partner is Singapore Turf Club.

Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub

Official car: BMW

Official skincare: SkinCeuticals

Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic

Venue sponsor: Resorts World SentosaOfficial make-up: Cosmoprof Academy

And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental.

Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3

