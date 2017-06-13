Rashes forced radio DJ to rethink hectic schedule

Skin problems can strike even those with perfect skin.

That was the case with local radio DJ, host and actress Lim Peifen, who never had rashes until a few years ago.

At that time, the 35-year-oldhad a hectic work schedule that kept her up till 2am before starting again at 7 the next morning.

Lim, who was last week unveiled as dermatological skincare product Cetaphil's first brand ambassador for Singapore and Malaysia, told The New Paper: "The hours were long. Once, I had to go to a park for a shoot, and my neck and cheeks suddenly broke out in rashes.

"I freaked out, because it had never happened to me before."

She went to the doctor and was told that she was working too much, causing her immunity to drop.

Lim then decided to stop overworking and get more rest.

Rating her current skin condition as en eight out of 10, Lim is thankful that she does not encounter breakouts often.

She said: "But the skin on my nose peels, so I learnt from a make-up artist that dabbing on a bit of moisturiser helps."

Lim, who gets only five hours of sleep each night because she has to take care of her two-year-old son, confessed that her daily skincare regimen consists only of cleansing, moisturising and applying sunscreen.

"I am a little lazy, so I have always been focusing on the basic steps, even more so after becoming a mum, because I have no time to do a mask or anything else," she said.

"I also ensure that I apply sunscreen and moisturiser on my son whenever he goes out or is sleeping (in his air-conditioned room)."

She emphasised that sun protection and moisturising are important, especially for mothers with active children.

"Ageing will take a toll on your skin. After I turned 30, I realised that some wounds did not go away, and they became dark spots. So now I moisturise my hands and legs as well," she said.

Lim's mum has passed down some pearls of wisdom.

"She constantly reminds me that my skin needs to be clean in order to be healthy," she said. "I think that is important advice to drill into a child because hygiene is not only about beauty but also about health."