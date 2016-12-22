Richard Marx helps restrain air rage passenger on flight

Richard Marx helps to restrain unruly passenger on flight

South Korea's top carrier Korean Air said its staff followed company procedure in restraining an unruly passenger after 80s pop singer Richard Marx tweeted that he helped the "ill-trained" crew handle the situation.

Marx said he and his wife were flying from the Vietnamese capital Hanoi to Incheon airport in South Korea when a passenger started physically attacking another passenger sitting next to him and the crew members.

"Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill-trained," Marx tweeted, posting a series of photos showing him trying to hold down the unruly passenger.

The pictures - taken by Marx's wife, TV host and model Daisy Fuentes and posted on their Twitter and Facebook pages - show the male passenger apparently grabbing a female flight attendant by her hair and another crew member pointing a taser gun.

Fuentes said the all-female crew did not know how to use the taser nor how to secure the rope around the man and "never fully got control of him".