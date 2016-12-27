Rogue One reigns at US box office

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story remains powerful at the US holiday box office with a dominant US$15 million (S$22 million) on Christmas Eve.

Animation Sing easily led the rest of the pack on Christmas Eve with a solid US$7.9 million, followed by Passengers with US$2.9 million, Assassin's Creed with US$2.2 million and Why Him? with US$1.8 million.

Rogue One, starring Felicity Jones, wound up business on Christmas Eve with about US$260 million domestically in its first nine days and is projected to finish the holiday yesterday with about US$327 million.

That will be enough to pull it past "Suicide Squad" as the eighth highest domestic grosser of the year.

Rogue One, the eighth Star Wars movie, is running about 42 per cent behind the pace of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened a year ago.