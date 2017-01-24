Rowling denies Cursed Child movie trilogy

J.K. Rowling took to Twitter to "obliviate" rumours of a Harry Potter And The Cursed Child movie trilogy being in the works.

She tweeted on Friday: "I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is no truth to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!"

It started with journalist Jim Hill, who mentioned on the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast that there were talks about a "trilogy of movies that will be based on Harry Potter And The Cursed Child", and that Warner Bros had spoken to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Mr Hill noted Rowling's denial on her Twitter but said that even though he respects her, he was simply quoting from a Warner Bros source.