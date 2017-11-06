S M Ong: Flooding SMRT's watershed moment?

Dear Facebook friends,

Certainly, in the most difficult moments of life, you realise who are your true friends or the people who really appreciate you.

Unfortunately, like most friends, they will leave you. They still might send you a "like", but in reality, they do not take time to read your status update if it's lengthy.

That's why they should just stick to Twitter if they have the short attention span of a US President.

More than half would have already stopped reading here, or have already scrolled on to the next post in their feed about Miss Malaysia dressed as nasi lemak for her national costume.

What is this, Halloween or a McDonald's burger?

I decided to post this article in support of a very special group of people who are fighting train delays with firmness and energy.

Who taught us how to live each day praying it would be the happiest day because there would be no MRT breakdown!

Who have filled the world with track faults and deep-seated cultural issues.

Now I'm watching the ones who take the time to read this post till the end instead of binge-watching Stranger Things 2 on Netflix.

This is a little test, just to see who reads, and who shares without reading.

DISRUPTIVE

Train delays are pervasive and disruptive to our public transport system.

Even after the Bishan tunnel flooding three weeks ago, SMRT is still trying to reconstruct what happened.

Getting too much water in the tunnel has turned out to be a watershed for SMRT.

Last week, after discovering that maintenance records have been falsified, possibly since last December, SMRT offered "amnesty" to its staff members to fess up to lapses before a "wide-scale audit".

With the employees from SMRT's building and facilities department having already come forward that we know of, who knows what other lapses may be uncovered?

It only took a flooding to open the floodgates.

Last Monday, the Public Transport Council announced that after its latest review, there will be no fare hike.

Considering the circumstances, there better not be. Do we have SMRT to thank for that?

So please, in honour of SMRT, copy and paste this entire text on your Facebook page.

Friends always say: "If you need any­thing, don't hesitate to call me, I'll be there to help you."

So I'm going to make a bet - that most people who see this post (and maybe even read all the way to the end) won't, but I hope and believe a select few of my friends will post this, to show their support for SMRT.

I'd like to know who I can count on to take a minute out of their day while queueing for the iPhone X to actually read my Facebook status.

You just have to copy (not share) and paste. Then write "done" in the comments.

Thank you.

I'll name a floating platform after you.