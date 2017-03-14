Secrets to making unwashed hair look amazing

Break the habit of washing your hair every day as it strips your tresses of natural oils.

If you've got long hair, washing it every day is not only a hassle, but it can also strip the natural oils that your hair needs to stay soft, smooth and manageable.

Overwashing can lead to dry and brittle hair, but what some might find worse is that your hair produces more oil to make up for the loss of natural oils.

This means you end up with hair that looks super greasy by day two or even at the end of day one.

To get healthier and less greasy hair, many experts suggest washing your hair less frequently, maybe every other day or every three days if you can manage.

We are well aware that Singapore's weather is ill-suited to this practice. But if you have the opportunity (which is easier if you're in the office or at home most of the day), here are some things to try:

PRE-WASH OILS AND TREATMENTS

If washing your hair strips it of oils, you can compensate for it beforehand. This is crucial if you're using a shampoo that is going to give your hair a deep cleansing.

Some people use coconut, olive or avocado oil to intensely nourish their hair pre-wash. Oils provide protection for broken or porous areas of your hair cuticles while nourishing your hair.

Leave the oil in for a couple of minutes (or more if you prefer), then shampoo as usual to get rid of the grease.

This will help your hair greatly in the long run, because your scalp won't have to work as hard to compensate for oil loss.

It'll take longer for your scalp and hair to get greasy as well, which means you can go more days without feeling the need to wash it.

If you have fine hair and prefer a lighter pre-wash oil, try the new Percy & Reed Perfectly Perfecting Wonder Treatment Oil+. You can use it after washing your hair as well.

AVOID HEAVY CONDITIONING CREAMS OR OILS POST-WASH

Using too many hair oils, serums or leave-in conditioners can be the cause of greasy hair.

Even if you think you have dry hair that needs a lot of help, it is easy to go overboard with the post-wash nourishing.

When using hair oils and serums, always start with a small amount, rub it between your palms to warm it up, then work it through your hair shaft in downward combing motions.

The trick is to make sure you've worked all the product into your hair until there is no more serum or oil residue left on your hands.

If you find your hands still covered in residue after working it through your hair for a while, you have probably used too much product.

Avoid oils or creams if you have fine hair as they can weigh your hair down and make your hair look greasy.

Opt for lighter serums or silicone-free oils but start with a tiny amount and work the product between your palms to make sure you coat your hair evenly.

DRY SHAMPOO IS YOUR FRIEND

Sometimes, to get from day two to day three, you need help.

If your hair is only slightly greasy at the roots but still looks great throughout, you just need to dry shampoo close to your roots and work it through your hair until it looks refreshed.

Avoid dry shampoos that leave too much white dust behind or try ones made for darker hair.

Dry shampoo is subjective, and it really takes quite a bit of trial and error to figure out what you like best.

Living Proof Dry Shampoo is a good way to start. It makes your hair look practically freshly washed.

Avoid washing your hair once you've gone a day with dry shampoo in it, or the powders can clog the follicles on your scalp and you can get pimples on your head.

