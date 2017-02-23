Set a good example and kids will 'naturally pick up reading'

If you are planning to do a digital detox for your little ones, check out LITTLE SingLit this weekend at Woods In The Books, where kids can take part in art and craft activities revolving around local literature.

As part of the #BuySingLit event, Woods In The Books is also organising Hello SingLit!, a pop-up bookstore and browsing corner, where book lovers young and old are invited to sit down, get comfy with a good book and discover new reads to take home.

Mr Mike Foo, one of the founders of Woods In The Books, an independent bookshop for picture books, told The New Paper that children seem to have too little time to read.

"Make reading a family ritual, share what each other reads," said the 45-year-old, who is also an illustrator.

"I read to my son, and we enjoy the time we read together. There is nothing more rewarding than when I read to him and his eyes open wide and light up," said Mr Foo, adding that a book he enjoys reading to his two-year-old is Flotsam by David Wiesner.

"It is a wordless picture book. I get to make my own story for him, even after lights out."

Encouraging children and adults to pick up a book, particularly Singapore literature, is the motivation behind #BuySingLit, a three-day event starting tomorrow. While SingLit is on the rise, enticing children and adults alike to pick up a book by a Singaporean author is challenging.

Mr Foo said: "Reading has yet to become a culture or habit among most of us, let alone reading local literature."

Which is why it is important to have adults set a good example, then "the kids will naturally pick up reading".

Promoting SingLit needs much more than a #BuySingLit campaign, though.

"We need to think big like (Changi Airport campaign) Changi Millionaire 2016 and make reading local literature a rewarding and fun activity," said Mr Foo.

"For instance, we can give out local literature to every student and parent, then reward those who read them in a very Singaporean way - such as answer a quiz on local literature to redeem a delicious plate of char kway teow, roti prata or movie tickets, or include local literature into the National Day Parade goodie bags."

He added: "As long as they read widely and deeply outside their compulsory academic reading, that would be fantastic."

