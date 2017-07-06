Sign up and pose to win at OCBC Cycle 2017 launch event

OCBC Cycle 2017 launches on Friday (July 7) at Orchardgateway.

If you sign up there and take part in The New Paper's Facebook Live contest, you could win one of three great prizes.

OCBC 2017 will be held on November 18 and 19 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The event launch is at the Ground Floor at Orchardgateway on Friday from noon until 8pm, and on Saturday from 10.30am until 8pm.

The first to sign up at these events will get a discount off their registration fees and win some great event launch gifts.

The first to sign up will receive event launch gifts worth $888.90.

For more details on the sign up and what you stand to get visit ocbccycle.com

HOW TO WIN

If you take part in our Facebook Live contest, you can win even more.

We have three prizes:

A stay at Hotel Jen Orchardgateway Singapore (Superior room including breakfast) worth $300.

A Polar M460 bike computer worth $269.

A Basic Bike fit by Loue Bikes (louebicycles.com) worth $220.

To stand a chance to win, all you have to do is sign up for OCBC Cycle 2017 at the event between then visit The New Paper representative.

Write down why you are taking part in OCBC Cycle 2017, and pose with your sign in front of our camera.

The contest window will be between noon and 1pm on Friday.

The best and most creative combinations of reason and pose will be chosen as winners after the event.

See you at Orchardgateway on Friday at noon.