Social media starlets

Other New Face alumnae who are influential online:

Atikah Suhaime New Face 2011

The 26-year-old actress was a part-time actress and student working at Topshop when she took part in the competition.

Since then, she has turned into one of the hottest movie stars in the Malaysian entertainment scene.

She has one of the strongest social media presences too, with 730,000 followers on Instagram.

Eunice Annabel Lim New Face 2012

Even before she ventured into showbiz, Lim, 24, already had a strong social media presence. Today, after appearing in movies, TV shows and her own videos, 198,000 people follow her on Instagram.

Jade Rasif New Face 2013

The 23-year-old emerged runner-up in 2013, and has since attracted 126,000 followers on Instagram.

She is one of the most popular DJs in the circuit and is a cast member on Channel 5 drama Tanglin - all while juggling life as a student pursuing degrees in psychology and communication at the National University of Singapore.

Saffron Sharpe New Face 2013

The 20-year-old is a fashion influencer with more than 113,000 followers on Instagram.

Sophie Willocq New Face 2005

When she nabbed the title at 15, she became the youngest winner of the competition.

Today, the 26-year-old is one of the best-known beauties on social media, with a reach of more than 77,000 followers on Instagram.