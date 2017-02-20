Somerset
Teh Su Ching
The only other person I knew
who lived on that hill was
an ill-fated Peranakan matriarch.
Your dad loved crystals for fengshui
reasons and my name means crystal but
he always called me something else,
not that I minded - your home was the true
Centrepoint, the Emerald of my eye.
The other day a girl in her 20s said to me,
"Remember in our teens when the idea of
being a waitress was so romantic?"
I thought of the white Pre-Rouge T-shirts
they gave us as part of our uniform that
limbo between JC and uni when
the smell of spirits and cigarettes filled
my nostrils and the walkway next to
Acid and Alley Bar. And how you'd
wave discreetly, knowing I'd get into
trouble if seen chatting on shift.
Instead of gulping Ice Cold Beer to Little
John I lounged on your black leather
chair, clutching its plastic-encased remote.
Can't say I felt betrayed when Specialists left
(and the Jack of all trades age began);
I didn't mind its replacement - I asked
you to be my bridesmaid over its food
republic Yong Tau Foo, after all. Your surprise
was news to me and a wake-up call to
express and appreciate affection more.
So here's the 411 (or 313): you've moved West
macam chasing me and I've moved way North,
refusing to be caught. But every time I am back
and take out a book from library@orchard redux
I look across the road and think of you and
wonder if we will ever feel so old and
knowing and invulnerable again.