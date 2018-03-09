A splashing start to the holidays

The Sports Hub Community Play Day – Water Festival will kick off at 9am tomorrow with a dragon boat race featuring 100 boats at the Water Sports Centre.

Cheer on the teams at the beach volleyball courts or have a blast at the Singapore Fashion Runway: Fashion for a Social Cause Runway Show (above) tomorrow.

Look forward to rides like a mini Ferris Wheel, Ocean Carousel, Bumper Boats, Drum Walker (pictured), Chasing Cars and all-time favourite carnival games at the Water Playground at OCBC Square.

Tahiti Dance Fitness is a workout that combines all the great components of Zumba, belly dance, ballet and Hawaiian hula dance .

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a splashin' good time this March school holidays.

This weekend, head over to the Singapore Sports Hub to join in the stellar line-up of activities at the Sports Hub Community Play Day - Water Festival, from 9am to 7pm on both days. Admission is free.

You can watch, play and learn a wide variety of activities, so dress light and get ready to soak in the fun of outdoor water-themed play.

Kick off Saturday at 9am with a nail-biting dragon boat race. At the Water Sports Centre, watch as over 100 dragon boats race across the Kallang Basin in the second Century Dragon Boat Race, organised by Sports Hub and the Singapore Dragon Boat Association.

FREE WORKOUT

After the adrenaline rush, go to OCBC Square at 11am for a dance performance that will transport you to the dreamy French Polynesian islands.

Catch the Tahiti Dance Fitness performance, where dancers clad in grass skirts and tropical flowers will make you feel as if you were on a vacation in French Polynesia with every shake and move.

Tahiti Dance Fitness is a workout that combines the components of Zumba, belly dance, ballet and Hawaiian hula dance with a distinctive Tahitian flavour.

Join the dancers after their performance for a great cardio workout as they teach you their calorie-burning moves. The routine works the abs and glutes, burning up to 500 calories a session.

This activity is free to watch but you need to register if you want to join the dance fitness workout.

TELEMATCH TIME

Pumped up for more action? Make your way to Stadium Riverside Walk for the Republic Polytechnic (RP) Amazon River Telematch.

The telematch is designed to test your motor skills, balance and coordination, upper and lower body core strength while strengthening your spatial and self-awareness. It is also a chance for you and your family to bond.

Each participant will be given a customised certificate of achievement and a souvenir.The race is open to those aged 18 to 35 and parent-child pairs.

LET GO OF STRESS

Relax and de-stress at the Stress-Free stations at OCBC Square - play basketball, football and even ping pong, and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

These activity stations are initiated by team Ex-Tension, a group of final-year students from the Nanyang Technological University, to promote aerobic exercise as a form of stress management.

ACTION-PACKED

On Saturday and Sunday, check out the Beach Courts for Volleyball Association of Singapore Higher Education Beach Volleyball, which brings together volleyball enthusiasts from universities, junior colleges, polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education.

Drop by the beach volleyball courts between 9am and 5pm on both days to enjoy exciting two-on-two volleyball matches.

FASHION FOR A CAUSE

Head to the OCBC Square outside Kallang Wave Mall at 1.30pm tomorrow for the Singapore Fashion Runway: Fashion for a Social Cause Runway Show.

Meet and greet the Fashion for a Social Cause ambassadors - children and youth with special needs - as they strut down the catwalk.

You can jazz up your wardrobe and support a good cause at the same time by getting some specially curated and exclusive limited-edition T-shirts.

At $25 each, they are available at Singapore Fashion Runway's booth at Kallang Wave Mall Atrium from 10am to 10pm.

You can also meet the Singapore Fashion Runway designers and be personally styled by them as you shop.

At the carnival, learn to strike a pose like a professional model, try your hand at creating a unique fashion accessory and learn how to design a personalised item to take home.

The activities are $10 each, and proceeds will be donated to the Fashion for a Social Cause programme to support the disabled, special needs and disadvantaged groups as Singapore Fashion Runway helps them by imparting skills and providing employability opportunities.

FUN, FUN AND MORE FUN

The Water Playground at OCBC Square is another must-visit place.

For $5 an activity, you can have fun on rides such as the mini ferris wheel, ocean carousel, bumper boats, drum walkers, chasing cars and carnival games.

Enjoy the bouncy pirate ship and trackless train, which are free upon presentation of the carnival card.

Also, have fun at Families For Life bouncy castles and join in the craft parties with visual artist Eunice Lim at the National Arts Council booth as she teaches you how to turn cardboard blocks into a giant signature Arts in Your Neighbourhood art installation.

Visit www.sportshub.com.sg to discover other exciting programmes at the Water Festival and don't miss the chance to frolic with family and friends in the sun this weekend .