Springsteen joins anti-Trump ‘resistance’

American rock star Bruce Springsteen, 67, who had supported Hillary Clinton, said on Sunday his band is joining a global "new resistance" against US President Donald Trump.

"It feels a long way away, but our hearts and our spirits are with all the millions of people that marched yesterday. And the E Street Band, we are part of the new resistance," Springsteen said.

Mr Trump's inauguration on Friday was followed by a weekend of mass protests across the US and internationally.