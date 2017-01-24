Springsteen joins anti-Trump ‘resistance’
American rock star Bruce Springsteen, 67, who had supported Hillary Clinton, said on Sunday his band is joining a global "new resistance" against US President Donald Trump.
"It feels a long way away, but our hearts and our spirits are with all the millions of people that marched yesterday. And the E Street Band, we are part of the new resistance," Springsteen said.
Mr Trump's inauguration on Friday was followed by a weekend of mass protests across the US and internationally.
Springsteen described Mr Trump as a "demagogue", but added he hoped Mr Trump succeeds in bringing jobs to places where layoffs have hit hard.