Sugar, less please (with apologies to Maroon 5)

Sugar was a major topic in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent National Day Rally speech.

Sugar is also the title of the song I wrote in response to his speech.

Just as Taylor Swift has given songwriting credit for her new song Look What You Made Me Do to members of the group Right Said Fred of I'm Too Sexy fame, I too must give credit to Maroon 5 because I basically used the tune from their song, Sugar.

Nobody wants to get sued like Robin Thicke.

Here are the lyrics to my song:

I'm hungry, PM, what did you say?

I need to switch to brown rice

Must I today?

White rice taste better, but high GI

Don't want no diabetes

I guess I'll try

I don't wanna be buying soft drinks

I just wanna do more brisk walking

But it's killing me to exercise

(No chendol)

'Cause I really don't care how it tastes

I just wanna be watching my waist

So I gotta eat more brown rice

Sugar

Less, please

Just 1 per cent for my bubble tea

I'm obese, I could lose

Little weight, more than a few kgs

Yeah, you gave me a tracker

Count the steps I take

Need to get 10,000 - in a day

Sugar

Less, please

PM says it may cause diabetes

My broken diet, I couldn't fix

I just kept eating, eating

I have the pics

When I eat healthy

I don't feel full

Pizza's the one thing, one thing

That always rules

I don't wanna be needing more food

I just wanna be in a good mood

And it's killing me to abstain

(More durian)

'Cause I really don't care if I'm fat

I just wanna have no regrets

So I'm hitting the buffet again

Sugar

Less, please

"Siu dai" is how I order teh c

More water, I should drink

Little bland, a little too boring

Yeah, I tried the diet drinks

No calories

Artificial sweetness, not for me

Sugar

Less, please

PM says it may cause diabetes

Yeah

I want that roti john

I want that Hokkien mee

Don't let nobody makan

Unless that somebody's me

I gotta tell PM

There ain't no other way

'Cause, man, I'm craving for sambal barbecue stingray

I'm still hungry for some rice

Don't have to be all white

Mix in some of that brown stuff

No more of that… sugar

Less, please

I still wanna try to go sugar-free

Even if, no Big Gulp

It's so hard to avoid corn syrup

Yeah, the doctor just told me

My blood pressure's high

Need to cut down on salt - in my diet

Sugar

Now salt too

Think I might as well just stop eating food