TNP New Face 2017: Ameerah Smith

Ameerah Smith. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

AMEERAH SMITH, 23

Pastry chef and grooming assistant

Besides being a pastry chef who graduated from local culinary school At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy with a WSQ Diploma in Pastry & Bakery, the 23-year-old is also a grooming assistant at pet supply store The Pampered Pet Corner.

While these jobs may seem poles apart, both have been her childhood ambitions.

Ameerah, whose mother is Arab and father African-American, said: "I enjoy what I do and I think that is most important."

She loves baking cookies and mousse cakes.

Having started modelling last year, she joined New Face for exposure and to gain invaluable experience.

Ameerah, who would love to have a dog, added: "It is also to gain a sense of professionalism and pride in what I do."

Her list of talents do not end there.

Her biggest obsession is dancing, and she added: "I can sing, but mainly rhythm and blues."

AMEERAH CREATES:

Velvet Fro from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Her drink contains milk, espresso, chocolate, cocoa powder and cherry.

“This is a concoction of flavours and it is like me because it shares a similar colour to my skin. The ingredients are compatible with each other and the cherries add a velvety texture to the beverage.”

Credits:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-Up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: Marissa, available at Metro

Guess, available at Paragon

Accessories from Metro

Writer: Julia Tan

Video: Dalene Low, Isabelle Tan, Sim Jiayi

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam