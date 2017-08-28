TNP New Face 2017: Ann Lopez

If Ann could have any animal as a pet, she would choose a wolf.

In fact, the 19-year-old wants to volunteer at a wolf sanctuary in the state of Colorado in the United States.

She said: "I have always been fascinated by its mysterious personality."

Ann, who also wants to set up an animal shelter offering free medical services, described herself as someone who has always had a special connection with animals.

She said: "I was never intimidated by them and would readily play with any animal and similarly, they would reciprocate."

The Looque model's biggest insecurity used to be her height - she is 1.63m - as she was afraid it would limit her career.

But Ann, who was featured in Style magazine's February issue, has since learnt to embrace it.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

She said: "I have practised on 5½-inch heels to compensate for it; that is how I make it work."

The entrepreneurial Temasek Polytechnic law and management student also started her own global residency and citizenship opportunities firm, La Theseus, last year.

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Credits:

Creative director: Yeoh Wee Teck

Photographer: Phyllicia Wang

Make-Up: Cosmoprof Academy

Hair: Kelture Salon

Stylist: ZH Tan

Outfit: Marissa, available at Metro. (Guess, available at Paragon. Accessories from Metro.

Writer: Julia Tan

Project manager: Sharmiela Shahalam