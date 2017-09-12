TNP New Face 2017: Annkatrin Krieger

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

The 19-year-old student used to be afraid of doing even casual photoshoots.

Among her friends, she was the only one interested in modelling, but she did not want to express that interest for fear of being ostracised.

Her German father also did not approve of the industry, worrying it would gain her unnecessary media attention or that she would be taken advantage of during shoots.

But last year, Annkatrin started emerging from her shell and attempted activities she once feared.

When she received modelling opportunities for brands on social media, her friends were supportive and even offered to accompany her on shoots.

With the help of her Chinese-Indonesian mum, she also managed to convince her father to let her try out for New Face this year.

Annkatrin Krieger. TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

The 1.8m-tall Annkatrin, who is set to pursue a media and communications management degree at the Munich University of Applied Sciences in Germany, said: "My fear stopped me from taking part in New Face last year and even from joining a modelling agency. But I realised I am not getting any younger, and I do not want to have any regrets when I get older."

When it comes to her personal style, the former Nanyang Junior College student favours Italian clothing company Brandy Melville as well as clothing inspired by British streetwear label Hype, like oversized tees.

Her role model is British model-actress Cara Delevingne.

She said: "I look up to her for her confidence, wild personality and her attitude towards life and its challenges."

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

