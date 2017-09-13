TNP New Face 2017: Cheryl Yao

TNP PHOTO: PHYLLICIA WANG

Three years ago, the 23-year-old model and emcee contracted vasculitis, an inflammation of blood vessels, which caused blisters to appear on her legs.

After undergoing painful treatments and taking medication that left her with a swollen face, her self-esteem plummeted. It took a further hit when a stranger at a food court told her to stay home and hide the scars on her legs.

She has since fully recovered from the condition.

But Cheryl, who is with local arts and entertainment agency Faces Talent Management and freelances as an event talent, model and emcee, turned the situation into a lesson.

She said: "You can break someone or build someone up with words, so choose what you say wisely as you never know what the person on the receiving end has been through that day."

Though her strongest asset is rationality, she also thinks it's a weakness as she does not take risks.

But the self-proclaimed "aquaphobe" took a chance to become a certified diver two years ago.

She said: "My boyfriend wanted to pick up diving, so in the name of love, I decided to try it out. It was the best decision I ever made.

"What I love about diving is that I'm living in the moment, taking in the serenity, the beautiful corals and of course, the sea creatures."

Cheryl has dived more than 40 times so far. She added that the activity rejuvenates her when her schedule gets busy.

After New Face 2017, she will be heading for the Nusa Islands in Indonesia to see manta rays and mola mola.

CHERYL CREATES:

The Brewed Awakening from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Her drink contains coffee, milk and dark chocolate and is topped with chocolatecoated beans and an espresso shot.

She said: “What I love about my drink is that it is tailored exactly to my palette. I don’t fancy sugary drinks, so the ingredients are not sweet in nature, but I have a soft spot for chocolate. Marrying the two creates an aromatic and not overly-sweet drink that’s perfect to the last drop.”

